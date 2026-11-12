Rule to expand USFS grazing prompts praise, pushback

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) In another nod to industry, the Trump administration is proposing changes that would increase the amount of U.S. Forest Service land that is open to livestock grazing, which has implications for Montana’s wildlife.

On Tuesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins announced a proposed rule that would affect around 95 million acres of Forest Service land across 16 Western states by increasing the number of public land grazing allotments, reopening retired allotments and loosening grazing permit requirements.

Rollins made the announcement with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, saying the changes would make Forest Service regulations more consistent with those of the Bureau of Land Management. In June, Burgum announced that the BLM was revising its grazing rule to streamline permitting in accordance with President Donald Trump’s orders “to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens.” Similarly, Rollins said the changes also advance her October 2025 memorandum to improve the business of ranching by opening up federal lands.

Both Rollins and Burgum say the changes would support small and large ranching operations, but ensuring sufficient grazing is only one of the challenges that ranchers face. For example, ranchers in the Blackfoot Valley have had to reduce the size of their herds due to several years of drought leaving them without enough water to irrigate their hay.

And while the price of beef has skyrocketed, ranchers are getting lower prices for their cattle, which was made worse when the Trump administration removed tariffs for imported beef for 90 days starting Sept. 1, undercutting U.S. ranchers. Some smaller family ranches are having to sell out to corporate entities. Others are reluctant to regrow their herds until economic forces, including gas prices, and environmental forces, such as additional drought expected from the Super El Nino, settle down.

But Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who sits on the Senate Agriculture and Appropriations committees, was pleased with the new Rangeland Management Rule, saying he has pushed federal land managers to be more responsive to the needs of Western ranchers.

“The new Rangeland Management Rule is a good step by the U.S. Forest Service to be a better partner to our livestock producers and improve access to the national grasslands and other Forest Service lands,” Hoeven said. “Grazing not only benefits local economies, but it supports healthier grasslands and helps reduce wildfire risk.”

Around 62% of BLM lands and 49% of USFS lands are already available for grazing leases, according to a 2017 Congressional Research Service report. In Montana, the National Forest System has 641 grazing permits, which includes two permits on National Grasslands, hosting around 120,000 head of cattle, sheep, horses and burros, according to a 2021 Forest Service Rangeland report. The state of Montana also manages 8,000 allotments, accounting for 4.2 million acres, while the BLM manages more than 4,000 allotments in Montana.

According to Rollins’ announcement, about 10% of USFS grazing allotments, or roughly 24 million acres, are not under a current permit but “are targeted as opportunities to allow more grazing on federal lands.”

The problem is that a number of allotments were retired to provide critical habitat for wildlife and to reduce wildlife conflict. For example, a 25,000-acre allotment near the West Fork of the Madison River was retired to reduce grizzly bear conflicts with cattle and to ensure a wildlife corridor is maintained to Yellowstone National Park. Similarly, the Chief Mountain Area allotment east of Glacier National Park was retired with the support of the Blackfeet Tribal Council to preserve habitat for grizzly bears and to provide for buffalo restoration.

It is also notable that one of the rule changes prohibits categorizing buffalo or other conservation herds as “livestock,” so bison managers such as tribes or American Prairie couldn’t apply for grazing permits.

Starting this month, the agency will post and process applications for 165 vacant allotments. But Mike Boren, USDA Undersecretary, said not all of the allotments are likely to be filled.

"We don't expect all 165 of those to be leased because people have to want to lease them, and some of those allotments are vacant because they don't make sense economically," Boren said during Tuesday’s announcement.

The rule also potentially opens up more forest areas for logging activities, giving employees the authorization to “implement temporary response actions” to address wildfire and insect or disease outbreak if they might “threaten rangeland resources or livestock health.”

The changes have prompted some wildlife and public land advocates to oppose the rule.

“These new grazing regulations are a step backwards. Cattle are not wildlife; they are profit-driven commodities being prioritized over native species,” said Liz Carr, Kettle Range Conservation Group Wildlife Program director. “Allocating more public land habitat to private livestock interests directly sabotages the survival and restoration of wildlife, stalling recovery efforts for endangered gray wolves, Canada lynx, and grizzly bears.”

Chandra Rosenthal of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said the current Forest Service grazing program already suffers from a lack of oversight with more than 95% of current grazing permits being renewed every 10 years without any environmental review or opportunity for public engagement. Additionally, a recent analysis by ProPublica and High Country News found that 10% of Forest Service permittees account for more than 50% of the grazing.

“At a time when the Forest Service is reeling from massive staffing losses - that is reduced in size from almost 10,000 employees in 2025 to just 6,000 today - the Forest Service is giving its remaining officials even greater discretion over who gets to graze livestock on our public lands,” Rosenthal said. “These new rules set the stage for backroom deals, favoritism, and preferential treatment for politically connected ranchers, while weakening transparency and accountability. With fewer employees to provide oversight, we need fewer, not more, opportunities for cronyism.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Boren said the revisions could reduce the number of staff needed because "We don't need as many range conservation officers to accomplish the work because we have less regulation."

Environmental groups also note that Rollins’ rule changes didn’t increase the federal fee that ranchers pay per animal-unit month or AUM, which is the amount of forage a cow-calf pair eats in a month. Instead, the proposed rule would keep the base fee of $1.35 per AUM and the formula that factors in other costs to adjust the base fee. Rosenthal said the current fee formula amounts to a 93% discount, on average, compared with the market rate for forage on private land.

Since 1981, the highest fee, based on the formula, was $2.31 per AUM, and the average comes out to $1.53 per AUM, which is considerably less than what ranchers would pay to lease private land. In 2024, the average fee for private leases in 17 western states was $23.40 per AUM, according to Taxpayers for Common Sense.

Taxpayers end up financing the difference. For example, in fiscal year 2017, the BLM spent $32.4 million administering its grazing program but collected only $18.3 million in grazing fees, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report. The failure to recover administrative costs, on top of additional funding appropriated by Congress for grazing management, leaves taxpayers effectively subsidizing the program to the tune of $100 million annually.