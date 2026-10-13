Senators blast Trump’s import of Russian diesel as illegal

Jacob Fischler

(States Newsroom) The Trump administration’s order to allow import of Russian diesel violates a 2022 law banning Russian energy imports while the country’s war with Ukraine is ongoing, according to a bipartisan group of U.S. senators.

Following an Oct. 9 call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control lifted sanctions against the “import sale, delivery, offloading, or importation” of Russian diesel. Prices of diesel have skyrocketed in recent months during Trump’s war in Iran.

The administration did not consult with Congress before lifting the sanctions, which is required by the 2022 law, six senators said Sunday in a statement.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking Democrat Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, John Curtis of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina called on Trump to “immediately reverse course.”

“Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine,” they wrote. “Congress was clear: the U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies.

“President Trump’s decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law,” the group added.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Texas Democrat who sponsored the 2022 law blocking imports of Russian energy products, also said in a Monday statement the administration’s move was illegal.

“Trump is directly violating that law, lifting sanctions to permit the first Russian diesel imports into the United States since the law took effect, without satisfying the specific legal conditions it requires,” he wrote. “He illegally rewards his pal Putin while once again blaming Zelensky for not capitulating to Putin. Meanwhile, every day Putin murders more Ukrainian civilians.”

Broad support for law

The law passed the Senate unanimously and the House 413-9 before President Joe Biden signed it in April 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It allows for the president to lift sanctions on Russian energy imports, after consultation with Congress, if Russia has withdrawn from Ukraine, recognized Ukraine’s right to independence and poses no immediate threat to any NATO members.

Throughout his second term, Trump has attempted to use trade policy, including an aggressive tariffs schedule, to extract concessions from foreign governments.

But reopening Russian energy imports appears to break with that record. Trump did not announce any accommodation Russia provided to reenter the U.S. market, instead framing the move explicitly in domestic economic terms.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST,” he wrote on social media Friday. “Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement.”

The agreement is in effect until April 7, 2027.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of diesel last week was $6.20, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That marks a $2.49 increase, or 67%, from a year ago.

The price of fuel, including diesel, and other consumer goods is among the top campaign issues for the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Diesel prices are particularly important in farm states like Iowa, Kansas and Texas. Democrats in U.S. Senate races in those generally red states are polling unusually well this year.

Spokespeople for the White House and Treasury Department did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday.