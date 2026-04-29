Viewpoint: Sam Forstag – best choice for Congress

Gwen Jones

Sam Forstag is a great candidate for western Montana’s congressional district and he has my endorsement. Sam brings his firefighting stamina, tenacity and sheer grit to the table, along with his diplomatic skills of being a union leader.

But I got to know Sam during the Montana legislative session when he advocated for several local governments. He consistently found common ground with legislators on difficult issues. He showed up, worked hard at a demanding job, and many times found the path forward to make progress. He talked to people and connected with them. He drew them in, instead of pushing them away with polarizing rhetoric. As a result, he was successful in helping to make communities across this state better places with the legislation he facilitated.

Sam stays calm, listens, and thinks thoughtfully and creatively about how to solve problems in our world. He is strong, kind, and compassionate. All good qualities to bring to an extremely challenging job.

I’m voting for Sam Forstag for Congress. It is time to get honest, real people who care deeply about the United States and Montana - back to governing our country and advocating for our state.

Gwen Jones is a member of the Missoula City Council.