Viewpoint: I’m Sam Kulla, and I’d like your vote

Sam Kulla

Three Democrats are running in the primary for HD93, and I'm proud to call Ben Davis and Nick Kujawa colleagues in what has been a genuinely respectful race. Whoever wins will have the others' support. But you deserve to know what sets us apart.

I'm Sam Kulla (rhymes with Missoula). I was born in Superior and have lived in Missoula since age five, attended MCPS, earned both my undergrad and master's at UM, and have always had a 406 area code.

I've also had to leave to find work plenty of times, in everything from maritime research to renewable energy to emergency medicine, because that's what the job market here demands. I always come back, because this is home, and I'm raising my daughter here. I would love it if leaving was optional for her.

I'm the only candidate in this primary who isn't an attorney. I was recently laid off. I'm navigating the same healthcare, employment, housing, and cost-of-living pressures many folks are. I'm living close to the issues, not observing them from a safe distance. When someone at the door tells me they can't afford to get sick, I know exactly how that feels. We need healthy, educated people who can afford to stay and solve the rest of the issues.

My opponents are good people with impressive records. But there's a difference between understanding issues professionally and living them personally. That difference is what I’ll bring to Helena.

I'd be honored to earn your vote June 2nd.