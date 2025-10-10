Viewpoint: Savage works with others for a better Missoula

Julie Kightlinger

As a resident of Ward 3, I plan on voting for Jennifer Savage for City Council. I believe Jennifer will fight to keep Missoula a place that our kids will be able to call home. I have known Jennifer for over 20 years.

We moved to Montana and bought our first houses in 2002 and have since raised our kids here. As our kids graduate high school and head off on their own we need a representative like Jennifer to help keep Missoula a place they can continue to call home.

Jennifer believes in supporting families and helping to keep Missoula a place that folks can raise their children. Jennifer believes that the city needs to aggressively work towards supporting affordable housing options so that our kids will be able to afford to live here in the future.

She believes affordable childcare is crucial and that access to quality public education is a must and her work as MCPS Communication Officer puts her in a unique position to help the city and school system to work together. She is also chaired the climate, conservation and parks committee to work towards a greener future for Missoula and our kids.

Jennifer has a track record of standing up for what she believes, but also working with others to make it happen. I believe she is the best candidate for Ward 3 in the coming City Council Election.