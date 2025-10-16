Viewpoint: Jennifer Savage fosters community

Deena Mansour

Having raised my kids in a multi-generational Ward 3 neighborhood where we share resources and take care of our neighbors, I want a local government that thoughtfully invests in community.

That’s why I’m voting for Jennifer Savage given her demonstrated track record in collaborating with others to address challenges like housing, income inequity, and natural resources. Not only is she clear about these priorities, but also has the skills to put words into action.

In contrast, Daniel Carlino has consistently demonstrated a lack of professionalism and inability to build coalitions or achieve his objectives (alarmingly, Carlino was issued a letter of warning after he sent an email threatening the Missoula police chief with subject line “Can’t wait to see you fired”).

In an increasingly polarized world, we need leaders who can work together for the public good in an atmosphere of integrity, understanding, curiosity, and collaboration. A vote for Jennifer Savage is a vote for these values.