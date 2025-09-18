Viewpoint: Savage will restore integrity in Ward 3 seat

Christoper Chitty

Politics can be dispiriting. I dread reading the national news and wondering what I can do to improve the trajectory of our country.

The hard truth is that there isn’t much that I can do to alter policy and encourage civility at the national level. I can engage locally though. My ability to understand how government works and to do things to effect change are so much greater at the local level which is why I am supporting Jennifer Savage in her campaign for the ward 3 city council seat.

I have always been impressed by her willingness to listen to all of her constituents, whether or not she agrees with them, as well as her passion for grappling with housing affordability crisis. I have found her willing to consider all sides and willing to make hard votes when she believes it’s the right thing to do.

Jennifer is deeply committed to her community and going about the business of governing with honesty and integrity. We put up with a lot of junk at the national level and I believe it is imperative that we hold our local officials to a higher standard behavior.

Jennifer wants solutions and has demonstrated an ability to work pragmatically with her colleagues to get things done. If you are in Ward 3 I ask that you consider a vote for Jennifer.