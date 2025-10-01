Viewpoint: Savage knows, works to solve Missoula’s challenges

Terry Kendrick

I am voting for Jennifer Savage to represent Ward 3 on the Missoula City Council.

I know Jennifer to be a person who is guided by the principles of fairness and equity and whose work in our community reflects those values.

Jennifer understands that a growing city like Missoula must adapt to change and ensure that people can afford to live in the community they love.

What sets Jennifer apart from Dan Carlino is her collaborative approach. She can work with people who have differing points of view. She understands the importance of supporting local businesses, providing affordable housing and protecting our natural environment.

Jennifer Savage will be a strong advocate for responsible growth, sustainable infrastructure, and community vitality. As a very lucky long-time resident of Ward 3, I want Missoula to continue to be a place where people can raise a family, build a career and afford to retire.

Please join me in supporting Jennifer Savage for Missoula City Council.