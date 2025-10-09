Viewpoint: Savage by far the best choice for Ward 3

Gwen Jones

I’ve served for the past 3 ½ years on City Council with both Jennifer Savage and Daniel Carlino. Jennifer Savage has my vote and endorsement.

I hear a lot about “how many amendments Carlino proposed to the budget”, therefore he is an effective councilor. Time to set the record straight.

First, Missoulians need to know that the great majority of Carlino’s amendments do not pass. Effective councilors, like Savage, know that the best way to get something into the budget is to work collaboratively with the mayor, staff and other council colleagues over the course of the year, not to just throw amendments against the wall to see what sticks during the budget process.

Savage, like so many other councilors, doesn't bring budget amendments to the floor because she doesn’t have to. She’s already collaborated with city staff to represent her constituents in the budget draft.

The next time you see Jennifer ask her about the new roundabout at Phillips and Scott Streets by Lowell School. Savage knew this intersection was a problem and talked to Mayor Hess and then Mayor Davis about the traffic issues by the school and adjacent park.

Savage, along with other councilors, succeeded in getting a thoughtful infrastructure improvement moved up the list of projects and got it funded in the budget.

Quiet leaders get stuff done instead of making noise. Vote for Savage for Ward 3!