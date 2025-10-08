Viewpoint: Savage’s life, pro experiences right for Ward 3

Carla Abrams

For City Council Ward 3, I'm voting for Jennifer Savage this November. I'm excited to have someone with such great life and professional experience to represent the ward I live in.

Jennifer's working-class roots, coupled with her excellent communication skills will help to get things done in City Council. Ward 3 is a diverse group of people and locations around town, and I am confident that she will represent all of us.

She has raised a family in this town. She works in this town. She KNOWS this town. She cares deeply about this community, and has a clear grasp of the issues facing THIS TOWN. Her commitment is clear and focused.

Daniel Carlino is also running to continue to represent Ward 3. Though I have appreciated his youthful enthusiasm in the past I have concerns about his ideas of professionalism and ability to work with others. This can impact what can be accomplished at City Council, and I have felt disappointed by the outcomes.

I am convinced that Jennifer's experience and pragmatism will benefit Ward 3. I'm looking forward to having her representing me on City Council in Ward 3.