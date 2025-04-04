Climate Connections: Planting the seeds of the future

Susan Teitelman

Spring is here at last! Once again, I find myself pleasantly surprised by the longer days, the popping crocuses, and the singing chickadees. I’m reminded that spring rolls in dependably year after year, offering a much-needed respite from cold, dark days. The transition of the seasons is also an acknowledgement that our natural systems are constantly in flux and the tides turn. Hallelujah.

I’m empowered by the mantra “the only constant is change” – so true in these uncertain and chaotic times. It seems we’re all realizing that our governance and political regimes are more unpredictable than seasons, and if we’re not showing up and using our voices, the tides may turn in some dark ways. To stay grounded, I find solace in our local community by connecting with friends and colleagues, hiking our beautiful trails, and getting my hands in the soil.

So, hurrah for April – Earth Month – a time to get involved, dig up garden weeds, and make plans for planting, be it a tomato in a pot or a tree in the yard. Luckily here in Missoula there are countless ways to join individuals and organizations and effect positive change in our collective backyard. We’ve been hearing from folks – whether at the recent Common Good Missoula “table talks” or just out and about – that there’s a strong desire to plant seeds that can blossom and grow, figuratively or literally. And we’re here to help!

Climate Smart Missoula and our Trees for Missoula program are excited for upcoming community events. The annual Run for the Trees is Saturday, April 12th. The race is organized by our friends at Run Wild Missoula and Missoula’s Parks & Rec, and funds raised benefit the City’s Urban Forestry Dept. and Trees for Missoula. All those that run (or walk!) receive a free tree seedling – and we’ll give you tips on how to plant and care for it! It’s not too late to register for the 10K, 5K or 1-mile Fun Run - sign up today.

We’re also gearing up to host a Climate Ambassadors Training on April 29th. This local climate action training will provide a crash course in Climate Smart’s key programs: Electrification, Energy Efficiency & Solar; Extreme Heat & Wildfire Smoke Ready; and Trees for Missoula & growing an urban forest.

Participants will leave the training equipped to become an advocate in one of these areas, and we’ll workshop ways to use your own skills and knowledge to find joy and direction in our local climate movement.

At Climate Smart we’re inspired to help build a Climate Ready Missoula, and this is the perfect time of year to get outside and do hands-on work. This year we’ve hosted two tree pruning workshops to train community members on techniques. Formative tree pruning is essential to the long-term health of urban trees, thus sustaining their myriad climate and community health benefits.

To that end, we’re reinvigorating our “Volunteers in Pruning” program to equip folks with skills to prune our public trees. We’ll offer more pruning trainings this fall, so stay tuned. And there are myriad ways to be an advocate for urban trees and green spaces – do join us on April 29th for more ideas!

We’re also forging ahead with our neighborhood tree equity efforts. Last year we connected with key neighborhoods to learn about the challenges and barriers to residential tree care and to identify those interested in having a tree planted adjacent to their home. This spring we’ll be planting fifteen trees in targeted locations in the Northside and providing tree care resources to residents to ensure long-term tree success.

Last but not least, we’re excited to support partners in their efforts to build a resilient community. For example, the City’s Parks & Rec Dept. is working to bolster green infrastructure through an updated Parks & Recreation Open Space & Trails plan (PROST), which serves as the long-term guide for Missoula’s parks system and recreation services.

Climate Smart Missoula, along with numerous other organizations and community members, have offered feedback to inform the plan. We believe the latest version of PROST is thoughtful, holistic, and climate-forward, and will have a far-reaching impact on our community. Keep your eyes peeled for the PROST plan, set to be released late spring!

This is just a smattering of the current work and events being offered in Missoula this month. You can follow us on Facebook and Instagram for ways to get involved, or bookmark our community calendar. There’s something for everyone, and I encourage you to plug in to an organization, an event, or an action that sparks your joy. Together we can be a source of light and love in our community. I welcome you to join us!

Susan Teitelman is the Climate Resilience Specialist at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you twice per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.