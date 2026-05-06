County defends Seeley Lake trails project, use of bond funding

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A trails project planned in Seeley Lake has caught the attention of some area residents, and Missoula County this week took steps to assuage their concerns.

The county in March approved roughly $250,000 in funding from the 2014 parks and trails bond to help fund the $1.2 million project, which will tie into the existing Seeley Creek Nordic Area trail system.

But a number of residents have voiced concerns regarding some elements of the project.

“They're articulating some concerns and questions they have around the environmental review associated with a Forest Service project. As part of that project, there's a trails component that is set to be constructed,” said Chet Crowser, chief officer of lands and communities for the county.

The trails project includes the partnership of Scenic Montana Trails and the Lolo National Forest, which has scheduled its Highway 93 Project near Seeley Lake. The first phase of the trails project began last fall and will serve as the backbone of the new trail system.

The second phase will include various trail loops while the third phase will add more experienced options. The final phase will complete the 30-mile network, along with advanced trails and way finding, according to Scenic Montana Trails.

The county this week sent a letter to concerned residents, thanking them for their commitment to protect the “extraordinary natural resources and wildlife populations that make Missoula County such a special place.”

“We have had some ongoing discussion with the Forest Service around some of their questions,” Crowser said. “Our response recognizes their concerns, and the authority the Forest Service has within that environmental review process.”

In it's letter, the county said it found nothing to suggest that the Forest Service's Highway 93 Project was not in good standing.

“At the same time, our deference should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the Forest Service’s environmental review process or their analysis,” the county wrote. “It simply reflects the delineation of roles and authority among local, state and federal entities.”

Plans for the new trails system. Plans for the new trails system. loading...

County officials also defended their decision to direct funding from the parks and trails bond to the work. The project's funding package includes $250,000 from the county, $90,000 from the Forest Service, $75,000 in private funding and $295,000 in in-kind labor.

Advocates of the project believe it will boost tourism and recreation in Seeley Lake, which recently saw the closure of the Pyramid Mountain Lumber mill – once a major employer in the community.

“The due diligence process and process the county underwent around the decision on that trails bonds commitment is, in our view, current,” Crowser said. “We don't see any need at this time to change direction.”

While the county and its partners plan to move forward with the project, the county addressed a number of other themes raised by concerned residents, including trail design and wildlife conflict.

On the former, the county said the agreement requires Scenic Montana Trails to build and maintain the project as proposed and to follow best practices. The county also has asked the group to consult with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Forest Service to identify conflict-reducing strategies for wildlife.

“The grant agreement will require measures such as the use of bear-resistant trash containers, education for trail users on recreating responsibly in grizzly-bear country, recommendations around carrying bear spray, and consideration of wildlife-conflict concerns when seeking group or event permits,” the county wrote. “While these steps do not resolve all of the broader questions raised about land management in the Seeley Lake area, they can help focus attention on the values you highlighted – particularly wildlife protection and responsible recreation – which we all share.”