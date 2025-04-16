Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) An old development agreement for a parcel of land off Mullan Road would be amended to permit greater density in exchange for payment into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund if the City Council approves the measure in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the Land Use and Planning Committee took up the Inland Group's requested amendment and annexation of the parcel, along with the proposed $178,000 payment into the city's housing trust.

“The developers would get increased density to allow their vision for the property to occur,” said John Adams, the city's strategic projects administrator. “The developer also has agreed to provide $178,000 to the housing trust fund, under a calculation created by the city.”

The city entered into a development agreement in 2019 that covered 57 acres near Mullan Road and Mary Jane Boulevard. At the time, the parcel was undeveloped.

“The idea behind the development agreement was to increase the types of uses that were allowed,” said Adams. “Since that time, a lot of changes have occurred in the area.”

Among them, the Hellgate Meadows project developed on either side of Mary Jane Boulevard while the Missoula Loft Homes project will provide 42 homes and 120 multi-family units on an adjacent lot.

Also, the Snowfarm project is under construction off Mullan Road and will provide 252 townhomes. The only remaining parcel initially covered by the old development parcel is now being proposed for the senior living project.

“We hope to break ground this summer and have this community available to residents in Missoula roughly 16 to 18 months after construction,” said John Fisher, a member of the development team. “We've built several of these in various states. Our target audience are folks who don't need that level of care in their life just yet, but still want the retirement lifestyle.”

As proposed, the amended agreement would permit 172 age-restricted living units in a single structure. It also caps the building height to just 40 feet.

The project also proposes a pool house, dog park, fitness center, cafe, theater, craft area, garden and pickle ball, among other amenities. A public greenway would extend from Mary Jane Boulevard to Flynn Lane.

Improvements to Mary Jane Boulevard would also be required.

“We have our own construction company that builds this and has built many of these communities in the past,” said Fisher. “We're also the operators, so we're there from the beginning to the end in terms of partnering with the city and making sure this community is an asset for Missoula”

The proposed $178,000 payment into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is based upon a percentage created by the city and is based upon similar models in other places. The fee calculation considers the number of units that would otherwise be income restricted, along with the number of bedrooms in each unit.

Fisher said Affinity will primarily cater to middle-class adults who have or plan to retire, but don't need the supervised care offered in other senior living centers.

“Our residential profile is typically 80% of the area median income,” he said. “We see it as an affordable option for seniors who want to downsize, but might not be able to afford to live in those higher care facilities, and don't need that level of care at that point in their life.”