Missoula proclaims ‘Service Dog Month,’ dog owner thankful

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis on Monday proclaimed the month of September “Service Dog Month,” much to delight of service-dog owners across the city.

The proclamation recognizes the “important work and tasks that service dogs provide to their partners with disabilities, assisting them to achieve the greatest independence possible.”

Service dogs are protected by law and classified as a medical necessity under the Americans with Disabilities Act. That gives owners and their service dogs the same access as others.

No dogs allowed doesn't apply.

“A service dog isn't a luxury or a companion pet,” said Missoula dog owner Hanna Taller. “They're classified as a companion pet under the ADA and trained through countless hours of dedication to provide safety, stability and freedom for their handlers.”

Taller lost her hearing in 2019 and acquired her current dog Mooney in 2020 from the Humane Society of Western Montana. Over the last six years, the two have spent countless hours training and bonding to overcome challenges.

Mooney is Taller's first service dog and was trained as a hearing dog.

“He's now trained to be my guide through my newly quiet world,” Taller said. “While Mooney is my service dog, he's also an incredible working and competition dog. Having him by my side has allowed me to build relationships in the dog support community here in Missoula and western Montana.”

On Monday night, Mooney sat quietly at Taller's feet during the weekly City Council hearing. But Mooney is nearing retirement and Tallier is working on training a new hearing dog.

Doing so isn't cheap. If Taller were to purchase a hearing dog through a professional training organization, she said it could cost as much as $40,000. While she trains her own dogs, the cost of acquiring them and maintaining their working condition can cost thousands of dollars annually.

Taller said an emotional support dog doesn't afford the handler the same access as a task-trained service dog under the ADA, which gives certified dogs and their owners access to businesses.

“I'd love to request that business owners please ask the required questions,” said Taller. “I and all other service-dog members that I know will gladly answer these questions, as it shows the business owner is committed to keeping their place of business a safe, welcoming and comfortable place for all.”