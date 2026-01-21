(Missoula Current) The president of the University of Montana on Wednesday said he plans to step down after leading the school for more than eight years – a tenure that saw enrollment rebound and new investment in campus infrastructure.

Seth Bodnar announced his decision to the campus community early in the day after notifying the Office of the Commission of Higher Education.

In recent weeks, Bodnar's name has appeared as a potential Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate. Bodnar's statement reads below:

“I write today with a deep sense of gratitude to share that I am stepping down from my role as president of the University of Montana.

“I love this university and am inspired by our work here. Service has always been the animating force of my life, and Chelsea and I would like to consider whether to pursue a new way to serve our state and our nation. I will work closely with Commissioner Christian and our leadership team to ensure a smooth handover of my responsibilities here at UM, after which my family and I will focus on this consideration.

“Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’ Serving as president of this university has been the most meaningful professional experience of my life. A little over eight years ago, Chelsea and I arrived here in Missoula, three young kids in tow, wide-eyed and hopeful about the future. I will always remember those first weeks here: the warm welcomes and receptions, the apprehension about the challenges our university faced, the long days and nights at the office, and, most importantly, the knowledge that we had been given the opportunity to work alongside a group of incredibly passionate and talented people who cared deeply about their university and their community. Montana, Chelsea’s family’s home for five generations, quickly became my home and the place our kids would spend their formative years.

“Today, I remain all in on Montana, UM, and the vital work we do – for our students, for our state, and for our country. What we do here matters. Now more than ever.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve spoken often about inclusive prosperity. It’s not a slogan; it’s a guiding principle that shapes how we teach, how we lead, and how we serve. These words speak to our collective responsibility to ensure that every member of our community – regardless of their background, the size of their bank account, or where they grew up – has the opportunity to reach their unique, full potential. These words reflect a long-standing truth: When high-quality education is accessible and affordable, it transforms not just individual lives, but entire families and communities. This remains key to the promise at the heart of the American Dream: that anyone who’s willing to show up and work hard ought to have a fair shake at building a better life for themselves and their family.

“That’s why I came to UM, it’s why I’ve poured my heart and soul into our work here, and it’s why I believe so deeply in UM’s future.

“This university is strong, not because of any one person, building, or program, but because of the people who show up to work here each and every day, fueled by a sense of purpose and conviction. Over the past eight years, we’ve leaned into the challenge of delivering on a trifecta of imperatives: world-class quality, wide open access, and broad affordability. We’ve made tough decisions. We’ve embraced innovation – even when it required us to stretch. We’ve supported one another through a global pandemic and emerged from it even stronger. And we’ve done it all in service to our students and our state.

“Together, we have reversed a decade-long enrollment decline. We’ve achieved record-high retention and graduation rates. We’ve significantly expanded access to education for low-income, first-generation, Native American, and military-affiliated students. We’ve nearly doubled our research award volume and earned R1 research status. We’ve been named the #1 university in the nation for community and national service, as well as the most military-friendly university in the nation. We completed the university’s largest fundraising campaign ever, and we’ve undertaken the largest infrastructure renewal in campus history, making investments that will benefit generations of Grizzlies to come.

“But perhaps most importantly, we’ve fueled pride in this incredible institution – not by chasing prestige, but by being unapologetically true to who we are: a public flagship university committed to the common good and to fostering prosperity for all.

“Our work has never been about ‘fixing’ a university. It’s been about building a durable foundation for the future – one centered on students, grounded in values, and powered by belief in what public higher education can still mean in this country.

“That important work and the momentum we’ve built will continue, just as it has since this university was chartered nearly 133 years ago. We have an outstanding leadership team in place, an excellent group of deans, and incredibly talented faculty and staff. Our enrollment trajectory is positive, with applications for this coming fall’s class very strong and retention and persistence rates continuing to rise. Our strategic direction is clear. And the important work underway – to expand opportunity, deepen our impact, and serve the needs of all Montanans – will carry forward.

“Our family will miss this university and each of you dearly. This campus – a place where Chelsea spent a good portion of her childhood – has been the source of countless memories for our family, and I will be forever grateful to Commissioner Christian and the Board of Regents for giving us the opportunity to be part of something uniquely special.

“It has been my incredible privilege to serve alongside each of you in our important work here at UM. Thank you for your faith in me these past eight years, for your incredible hard work and commitment to our students, and for your belief in the importance of this university’s mission.”