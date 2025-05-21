(Missoula Current) The Missoula County Attorney's Office won its first large-scale sex- and labor-trafficking case on Monday, with sentencing slated for later this month.

A jury found Yanbin Bao guilty of four felony counts of sex trafficking and one felony count of labor trafficking. The charges stemmed from Bao’s ownership of Soul Massage, an illicit commercial massage parlor in Missoula.

According to the investigation, a woman called police in May of last year to report that she'd been physically assaulted by Bao and her husband, Richard Bushey, at Soul Massage, located at 5000 Hwy. 93 S. in Missoula.

“The deplorable conditions within Soul Massage, combined with the statements of Jane Doe, led officers to believe that Bao was engaged in sex trafficking,” a county official said. “A search of the business revealed hidden condoms, lingerie, sexual lubricant and a ledger of customers and transactions.”

Further investigation revealed that Bao owned, managed, controlled and operated Soul Massage. County Sheriff Detectives Travis Wafstet and Sean Evans identified three victims Bao had recruited and trafficked between April 26 and May 29, 2023.

Deputy County Attorneys Andrea Haney and Katrina Thorness prosecuted the case.

“This verdict is the culmination of the hard work and dedication of so many,” Haney said in a statement. “We are grateful to the jury and our partners in law enforcement and the community for their efforts. We hope this case shines a light on the issue of human trafficking and reflects our steadfast commitment to eradicating it one step at a time.”

Bao is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, in Missoula County District Court, Department 1.