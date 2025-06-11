43-year-old man charged with sexual assault at Splash

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of sexual assault after he allegedly groped an 11-year-old girl at Splash Montana.

On Wednesday, MPD said Jeremy Benham was arrested after the Missoula County Attorney's Office determined there was probable cause, based on interviews with the involved parties.

“An 11-year-old girl reported that an adult male had rubbed her thigh in the pool and then grabbed her buttocks as she was exiting the pool,” the department stated. “The juvenile and her friend immediately notified a lifeguard, who contacted law enforcement.”

Benham as charged with one count of sexual assault – a charge that applies when a person knowingly has sexual contact with another without consent, “and in cases involving a victim under 16, if the offender is three or more years older.”

Charging documents have been filed through the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

“The Missoula Police Department commends the juveniles involved for promptly reporting the incident, which allowed officers to take quick and appropriate action,” the department stated.