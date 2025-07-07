Shania Twain Foundation donates $25K to Montana Food Bank

(Missoula Current) While Shania Twain kicked off her summer concert in Missoula to great fanfare, she also held a quieter event during her stop to address food insecurity.

The Shania Twain Foundation donated $25,000 to the Montana Food Bank last week. The funding will provide roughly 100,000 meals.

“We believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” Twain said in a statement. “These donations to the Montana Food Bank Network will provide direct support in Missoula. We can make a meaningful impact across the country by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”

Twain will donate to other food banks on her national tour in a push to provide education, mental well-being and other essential resources for underserved communities.

The foundation’s goal looks to develop strategic partnerships and provide funding and grants that will support under-resourced organizations in their efforts to lift the most vulnerable in their communities.

“Montana Food Bank Network is pleased to be selected to receive a donation from the Shania Twain Foundation,” said Gayle Carson, President and CEO of Montana Food Bank Network. “This gift will help MFBN provide at least 100,000 meals to our network of 330 partners serving food insecure Montanans.”