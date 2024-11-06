Sheehy projected winner against Tester for U.S. Senate seat

(KPAX) Republican Tim Sheehy is projected to win Montana’s U.S. Senate race, according to Decision Desk HQ.

With 91 percent of the votes counted at about 6:30 a.m. Sheehy, a Gallatin County businessman, garnered 281,527, or 53 percent, while Tester received 237,456 votes.

Sheehy benefitted from a strong showing at the top of the ballot. Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Sheehy, was winning Montana with nearly 60% of the vote.

Sheehy, 38, is a former Navy Seal and founder of Bridger Aerospace, a Gallatin County aerial firefighting firm. He leaned heavily on his military and business background in his campaign, which was his first run for public office.

With his victory, Sheehy will add to the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate following Republican victories in Ohio and West Virginia, where Democrats failed to protect their seats.

The two campaigns have spent more than $100 million since the start of 2023. Tester has a nearly four-to-one spending advantage, having doled out $79.2 million to Sheehy’s $21.9 million.

The nonpartisan group OpenSecrets has identified another $155 million in independent expenditures, split evenly among groups supporting each candidate.