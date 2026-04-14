Shinn named new University of Montana president

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Montana Board of Regents on Tuesday selected Jeremiah Shinn to serve as the next president of the University of Montana, starting on July 1.

Shinn advanced from a wide pool of candidates that involved a national search. He appeared on campus last week and described his experience as the epitome of community.

“I am honored to be named the 20th president of the University of Montana and eager to get started,” Shinn said in a statement. “I am inspired by the remarkable students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members who make UM so special, and I look forward to joining this extraordinary team to build on its strong foundation and shape a bright future together.”

Officials with the Montana University System said Shinn's visit to the Missoula campus last week affirmed their belief that the incoming president was the right fit for the job.

Shinn emerged as the “clear and unanimous recommendation” to the Board of Regents after what university officials described as a rigorous review, intensive vetting and a well-received on-campus visit.

“Dr. Shinn’s on-campus visit affirmed our belief that he is an exceptional candidate who, throughout the search process, repeatedly rose to the top of an outstanding and diverse field of applicants,” said Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian. “His demonstrated leadership, commitment to student success and collaborative spirit make him uniquely suited to lead the University of Montana.”

Shinn currently serves as interim president of Boise State University, where he has led initiatives to enhance student engagement, strengthen campus partnerships and expand access to educational opportunities.

Christian said his background reflects “a career dedicated to fostering student-centered leadership and institutional excellence.”

Prior to serving as interim president, Shinn was vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Boise State University. He also served as vice president for student affairs at Louisiana State University.

Shinn replaces former UM President Seth Bodnar, who is running as an independent candidate for the U.S. Senate.

“Dr. Shinn brings not only experience and insight, but also a clear respect for the University of Montana’s role in the life of our state,” said Board of Regents Chair Todd Buchanan. “His approachable leadership style and clear vision for supporting student success resonated throughout his visit, and we’re excited to welcome him to the University of Montana.”