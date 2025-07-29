Sierra Ferrell at the Kettlehouse

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) As the stage lights went down, the four band members wearing cowboy hats took their place on stage. Then came Sierra Ferrell – the person behind the sold-out show at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

She came dressed in a blue dress with multi-color patterns, puffy sleeves and shoulders, flowers, butterflies and beads in her hair. After all, she is well known for visual stage costumes that are stunning.

While known for the visual effect, when she begins to sing you realize her voice is powerful and unique and delivers songs immaculately. She takes Americana roots music into fresh, innovative and compelling directions.

The first time I heard about her my friend only said, “her voice!” And it was true.

Born in West Virginia, Ferrell grew up listening to 10,000 Maniacs and Tracy Chapman. In her twenties, Ferrell took to the road and ended up busking in New Orleans and Seattle.

She expanded her musical styles to embrace blue grass and folk music. She became an accomplished storyteller based on life experiences that have led to her most recent album, “Trail of Flowers,” released on Rounder Records. It is a blend of old-time bluegrass, country, folk and jazz.

‘American Dreaming’ seems to fast forward 50 years from Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘America,’ and “we are still looking for America.”

Her fans are mostly twenty-something women, which means that many others are missing out on one of the special voices in music today, whatever genre you prefer. Sierra Ferrell is a force on stage and as a song writer, and she's growing into a top talent.

The brother trio from Seattle, Brudi Brothers, opened the show. They ended their set with a powerful version of ‘The House of the Rising Sun.’ I suspect they might be back in town, if so, do go hear them.

Sierra Farrell concert at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Sierra Farrell concert at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

