Ready, set, ice-skating in Caras Park?

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A proposal envisioned in the Downtown Master Plan to bring recreational skating to Caras Park will get a closer look in the coming months to determine if the project is feasible.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency will begin seeking a consultant to measure the reality of an “outdoor, multi-season recreational ribbon” at the downtown park.

“This study would really dig into space requirements, infrastructure, pro-forma, those sorts of things,” said MRA project manager Annette Marchesseault. “While the master plan shows a ribbon, we need to study the feasibility of that.”

A ribbon used for skating is pictured in proposals for Caras Park. (Downtown Master Plan) A ribbon used for skating is pictured in proposals for Caras Park. (Downtown Master Plan) loading...

Completed in 2020, the Downtown Master Plan calls for parks that serve as a year-round destination, even when the days are short and darkness comes early. Such “winter activation” includes activities, markets and holiday-themed events.

“Combining the ice ribbon, an outdoor cafe, play area, and food or holiday markets will entice people to stay for a few hours or more, even when it's cold and dark outside,” the plan suggests. “Fire pits near the ice ribbon can offer passive visitors a place to relax and warm up while observing others skating on the ice ribbon.”

In the summer, the ice ribbon could transition to a roller blade and skating track. The ribbon's interior could serve as a plaza, including a potential water feature for children.

“The North Riverfront Parks and Trials Plan was officially adopted by the City Council as part of the Downtown Master Plan, and this recommendation came out of that plan,” said MRA Director Ellen Buchanan. “It has some history and substance, having been recognized as a way to activate that park.”

The cost of the proposal remains unknown, as does its feasibility. Questions around infrastructure, maintenance, space and other factors will be explored by a consultant chosen by the city.

“We'd expect a design professional on the team who'd be looking at the space requirements,” said Marchesseault. “The parks department understands that a ribbon may not be feasible as shown, and there may be another option for recreational ice in Caras Park that's configured differently.”

Buchanan said the proposal isn't intended to compete with Glacier Ice.

“The intention of ice in Caras Park would not be to compete with Glacier Ice,” she said. “It would be to provide something that brings year-round activity to Caras Park. It doesn't get used that much in the winter.”