Lost Trail Ski Area, Blacktail Mountain closed Thursday due to extreme cold

(KPAX) Lost Trail Ski Area has announced it will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The closure is due to extreme weather conditions.

The latest conditions from Lost Trail Ski Area can be found here.

Meanwhile, Blacktail Moutain Ski Area — which was closed Wednesday — will be shut down again on Thursday.

A social media post states the ski runs will open up again n Friday, "conditions permitting."

The latest from Blacktail Mountain Ski Area can be found here.