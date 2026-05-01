Missoula small business owner promotes AI, tech in D.C. visit

(Missoula Current) A small business owner from Missoula met with the state's congressional delegation and other federal officials last week, expressing concern that restricting the use of data and artificial intelligence could make it hard for operations like his to compete.

Gabe Silverman, a partner at Gecko Agency in Missoula, is advocating for “balanced tech policies” that help small businesses excel in what he deemed an uncertain economy.

“AI helps us in many aspects of business including communication, sales, design and development,” Silverman said. “State-by-state data privacy and AI legislation will severely impede our ability to compete with larger businesses. I hope lawmakers continue to consider small businesses like mine and craft policies that help us succeed.”

Silverman said new technologies help small businesses reach customers, operate efficiently and grow. Limiting such advantageous technology could hinder the ability of businesses like his to succeed.

According to research conducted by the Connect Commerce Council, roughly 75% of U.S. small businesses use data-powered digital ads to reach customers and compete with larger companies.

More than half of small businesses also consider AI critical to their success while 80% said digital tools are important for running their business.

Silverman was one of 34 small business leaders from across the country who came to Washington to meet with dozens of elected officials and their staff.

“It’s inspiring to see small business leaders like Gabe take the time to share their real-world experiences directly with lawmakers,” said Rob Retzlaff, executive director of the Connected Commerce Council. “Their perspectives help ensure policy decisions reflect how digital tools are actually used by small businesses across the country.”