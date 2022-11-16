Small temblor wakes western Montana from bed early Wednesday

(Missoula Current) A small earthquake shook Missoula's morning coffee early Wednesday and roused much of western Montana from bed.

The quake hit at around 6:45 a.m. near St. Ignatius and registered 3.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of roughly 12 kilometers.

As of 11 a.m., more than 302 people reported feeling the temblor with the USGS. In Missoula, free-hanging lights swung while in Ronan, some reported shaking windows.

According to USGS mapping, the quake was felt as far north as Whitefish and as far south as Hamilton. Several reports were also filed in Helena as having felt the quake.

Reports ranged from weak to mild shaking, but no damage was reported.

Wednesday's quake is just one to hit the region in recent years. The largest occurred on July 14, 2017 and registered 5.8. As many as 1,500 smaller aftershocks followed, some reaching a magnitude of 4.9.