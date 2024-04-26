Sona Jobarteh brings West African music to western Montana

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Sona Jobarteh, a multi-instrumentalist singer and composer, is the first professional female playing the Kora from any of the West African Griot families.

She is following the tradition of her grandfather, Amadu Bansang Jobarteh and her father, Sanjally Jobarteh. A Griot is a person who's responsible in society for keeping stories alive, an oral tradition accompanied by a musical instrument such as the Kora.

In addition to the role as story tellers, Griot also is essential to various community event like weddings, where they share the family's history. They also act as mediators to settle disputes that arise.

Historically, the role of the Griot has been male but has, in modern times, seen an increase in women Griots. The Kora players have also traditionally been male but as with the Griots, women are increasingly singers as well as Kora players.

Sona Jobarteh is the most well-known.

The Kora is a 21-string instrument that is played with two fingers on each hand. It is built from a gourd that is cut in half and covered with a cow skin making a resonator. A long hardwood neck supports the strings. It also resembles a guitar when the musician plays using a plucking technique.

Sona Jobarteh and Andrew McLean in Hamilton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Sona Jobarteh and Andrew McLean in Hamilton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Sona is on a mission to not only bring the music of West Africa to the world but to create a new educational model in Gambia that teaches traditional subjects like dance and music – all true to African culture, history and tradition.

Founded in 2015, the Gambia Academy is her motivation for performance. She also has a message to fellow musicians as well as the general public, which she shared as an introduction to a song she composed titled 'Responsibility'.

The power of music is real, and Sona Jobarteh and her band made a huge impact on the sold-out concert at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center.