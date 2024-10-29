South Hills subdivision with 97 lots wins City Council approval

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) After a lengthy review, a subdivision planned for the South Hills cleared its final hurdle on Monday night, winning approval from the Missoula City Council on a 9-1 vote.

The Meadowview Homes development is planned on 31 acres off Hillview Way and will create 97 lots, each reserved for single-family homes. It's the second large subdivision approved for the South Hills in the last few months.

“There were many issues but collectively, we worked through them with city staff to the point that, while we feel some of the requirements are excessive, we're in agreement with all the conditions of approval,” said Ron Ewart with Professional Consultants Inc. “We've been working on this project for quite some time. It took us four submittals to get through sufficiency review.”

The project is largely opposed by area residents, who have expressed concerns over traffic, wildlife and neighborhood character, among other things. But with changes made to state law by the Legislature in 2023, the city had no legal means by which to deny the project.

“The Legislature is telling cities in particular that we need to densify, and that we need to make it easier to develop residential structures,” said city planner Dave DeGrandpre, who added that state law prevents cities from placing conditions upon a rezone request.

The project's requested rezone was also approved on Monday. Current zoning permitted just one residential unit per acre. The new zoning allows for three to 11 dwelling units per acre, which better aligns with surrounding development, the city said.

But while 11 units per acre are permitted, the developer plans a density of less than 4 units per acre.

“We're proposing all single-family lots, with strict covenants and an architectural control committee,” said Ewart. “They (the developers) were sensitive to the surrounding property owners.”

The proposed layout of Meadowview Homes. The proposed layout of Meadowview Homes. loading...

While traffic in and out of the South Hills has been a concern for some and a leading argument for opposing new development, city officials have said area streets and intersections have the capacity to handle any traffic increase.

Both Hillview Way and 23rd Street tie into 39th Street at the base of the South Hills. City engineer Troy Monroe said both streets held up during several iterations of a traffic impact study, even when both the Meadowview and Wildroot subdivision are fully built.

“It does show there would be an increase in the traffic, obviously, but those major intersections are designed to have a higher capacity,” Monroe said. “These intersections will still be acceptable at full build out of both subdivisions.”

Members of City Council agreed with some opponents in that growth can be challenging and, for some, difficult to accept. But the city cannot make decisions based upon emotion. Rather, it's space to make decisions is guided by state law and local policies.

“This is private property and the city doesn't get to pick and choose what goes there,” said council member Mike Nugent. “This area is surrounded by developed neighborhoods. Oftentimes, the neighbors who are already there don't like to see what comes next. We see that a lot in these projects.”

Council member Bob Campbell added, “I share the concerns. But there are certain legal requirements we have to abide by.”

While Meadowview is planning 97 lots, the nearby Wildroot development includes 248 lots that will eventually result in roughly 450 housing units. Other housing projects in the South Hills also continue to fill in with new development.

“What we're seeing on this side of town is what other sides of town have been seeing for a long time,” said Nugent. “The Legislature not only protects private property rights, it require cities to permit more density. We don't have a choice. It's something people need to pay attention to at the state level.”

Council member Daniel Carlino cast the only opposing vote, but didn't state his reason for denying the project.