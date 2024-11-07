South Hills subdivision seeks extended phasing deadlines

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A South Hills subdivision received an extended phasing deadline this week, though changes to a number of old conditions will prompt some new requirements.

The Lloyd Twite Family Partnership received approval of the development's preliminary plat back in 2009. At the time, the project represented four phases and included 340 dwelling units on 95 acres in the Linda Vista area.

Broken down, that includes 132 multi-dwelling units and 208 single-family units.

City planner Kristen Spadafore said the current phasing plan was approved in 2019 and included five phases. Only the first phase has been filed while the remaining four phases have an approaching deadline.

“They're asking that the final plat deadline be extended,” said Spadafore. “There are no changes to the number of phases.”

As requested, the remaining phases would have a final plat deadline in January 2029. The request received preliminary approval from the City Council this week, though a number of new conditions will be added to the project.

Among them, the city will require internal roads and easements sooner in the phasing plan than later to provide fire access. Stormwater regulations also have changed, requiring compliance prior to approval of each phase.

But access to water may be the biggest new condition, Spadafore said.

“New information included the fact that Miller Creek ran dry and did not flow into the Bitterroot River for most of the summer of 2024,” she said. “This could become a more frequent event and could put city water supply in jeopardy during years with low water flow in Miller Creek.”

To account for fluctuations in water, new conditions will require certain conservation measures including the prohibition of pools and the limitation of turf grass. They will also require the construction of a 550,000-gallon storage tank reservoir prior to phases 3-5.