Harmon’s Histories: Bread for 13 cents? Yep, in 1947 St. Ignatius

By Jim Harmon

1947 was a significant year. It was the year of the Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan and the Taft-Hartley Act. The transistor was invented, more than a million veterans used the G.I. Bill to attend college, Henry Ford died, a loaf of bread cost 13 cents, and flying saucers were a hot topic.

Closer to home, the St. Ignatius Post newspaper advertised a 20-foot cabin cruiser (sleeps four) with a steel hull and overhauled motor for $2,000.

Wouldn’t that be nice, today: 13-cent bread and a $2K cabin cruiser?

The news in St. Ignatius in 1946 and 1947 also reflected the long lost days of hyper-local reporting. For instance, we learned that “Billy Ann, the youngest daughter of Mrs. Lillian Beaver, fell from a horse last week and sustained a broken wrist.”

“Three youngsters had piled on the faithful dobbin, and Billy Ann was the one who met up with the tough luck. Even at that, she thinks it was great sport!”

St. Ignatius Post Clipping Dec. 12, 1946 St. Ignatius Post Clipping Dec. 12, 1946 loading...

We learned that the “bazaar and dinner given by the Lady’s Aid society of the Methodist church was a very successful affair,” as was the Garden Wall Club’s first annual flower show.

The flower show “drew 283 floral entries and many hobby exhibits of considerable quality and variety.”

We also learned that a local farmer, Harold Simon, “purchased a new Case tractor from the Missoula Lumber & Implement Co,” and Mrs. Harold Fowler of Moiese was admitted to the Thornton Hospital in Missoula for an appendectomy.

Then, there was the evening with a 1947-style traffic jam: After the Cherry Regatta, “cars headed south ... passing through St. Ignatius at the rate of about one every half minute for at least two hours.” Wow! One car every 30 seconds!

Also, as long as we’re on the subject of cars, the St. Ignatius Chamber of Commerce ran a contest for the best new license plate design. They offered a $50 prize. Unfortunately, there was no follow-up story.

Montana’s Motor Vehicle Department instituted a “prefix number in 1933 to designate the county in which that vehicle was registered. The words ‘PRISON MADE’ were stamped into plates during the years 1939-1957. The ‘Treasure State’ slogan was first used in 1950.”

In 1944, the MVD (due to a shortage of steel caused by World War 2) “manufactured license plates from pressed soybean fiberboard. Goats, cows, and mice reportedly enjoyed the taste of these plates, with some vehicle owners losing their plates to a snack for the animals.”

The Post reported that there was a new waitress, Miss Grace Miller, “employed at the Club cafe, recently opened by Mr. And Mrs. H.H. Herbig.” They also had high praise for one of their own, Marie Downs, describing her as “the gal who was vaccinated with a phonograph needle, talks folks out of $3 subscriptions, rustles ads and gathers news!”

But let’s get to one of the biggest stories of the day: “Mrs. Gladys Francis was the hostess to the Woman’s Club on Thursday at the Club house. Roll call was answered by whether or not we believe in corporal punishment for wives.”

“The nays received the larger vote. 18 members and one guest were present. Mrs. A.J. Balfour will be hostess at the next meeting, Sept. 18.”

The larger vote? What? Does that suggest some of the wives thought they deserved corporal punishment? Geez!

Let’s end of a lighter note.

Turkey Dressing School - St. Ignatius Post November 21, 1946 Turkey Dressing School - St. Ignatius Post November 21, 1946 loading...

However, I must admit a little confusion.

Does this mean the stuffing one puts in a turkey? Or could it possibly be a cute little crocheted outfit one designs for the fowl?

I’ll leave that for you to decide.