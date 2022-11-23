St. Pats in Missoula receives ‘Outstand Patient Experience Award’ for 9th straight year

(Missoula Current) Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula received the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the ninth year in a row, the hospital announced in a statement.

The recognition places St. Patrick Hospital within the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers.

“We are proud to receive the highest marks for our efforts to make sure we provide the highest quality, safe care for our patients,” Joyce Dombrouski, the chief executive of Providence Montana, said in a statement. “This is the ninth year in a row we have received this outstanding award, and I’m proud of every member of our team.”

St. Patrick Hospital is top in the nation for overall patient experience based on nine measures related to doctor and nurse communication, hospital cleanliness and noise levels, and medication and post-discharge care instructions.

Healthgrades’ “Specialty Excellence Awards” recognize the top 10 percent of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. St. Pat’s was recognized as a:

Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Bowel Obstruction in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 10 Years in a Row (2014-2023)

A five-star rating reflects better-than-expected clinical outcomes. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition.