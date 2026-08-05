City issues Stage II fire restrictions as conditions deteriorate

(Missoula Current) The City of Missoula on Wednesday joined a growing number of jurisdictions to implement Stage II fire restrictions as fire conditions continue to deteriorate.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis, with Fire Chief Lonnie Rash, issued a proclamation establishing the conditions beginning Friday, Aug. 7. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Wednesday also said it would establish Stage II restrictions on state land in Ravalli County.

"With recent vegetative fire starts in and around the Missoula Valley, coupled with regional weather patterns, the move to Stage II restrictions is warranted," Rash said. “Fire conditions are deteriorating daily, and we feel that it is in the best interest of public safety to act accordingly with the move to these restrictions. If conditions persist, we may consider closures of properties owned and/or managed by the city.”

Stage II restrictions prohibit campfires, which are already prohibited on public lands in the city year-round. Smoking is also prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area that is clear of all flammable materials in a 3-foot circle.

In a statement, the city said Stage II restrictions on open space and conservation lands also prohibit operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails, or any internal combustion engine.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. is also prohibited under the restrictions.

“The move is the result of continued hot, dry conditions and a fire danger rating of very high,” the city said in its announcement.