Ashley Murray

WASHINGTON (Stateline) Current and incoming Democratic U.S. House members demanded a ban Tuesday on congressional stock trading starting on day one of the new Congress.

The popular bipartisan proposal has been on Congress’ to-do list for years and is a top priority for the 120th Congress, according to Democrats who will assume the majority in January.

“To me, it's such a commonsense issue,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Members of Congress should not be allowed to enrich themselves by trading stocks,” she added. “As part of our job, many of us have access to information the rest of the world does not. Using that information for profit is called insider trading, and for any other person, it would be illegal. Members of Congress should not get to play by different rules.”

Grijalva, Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., and Primila Jayapal, D-Wash., led the event alongside just over a dozen newly elected Democrats including former mayors, a labor leader and an attorney who represented children in foster care.

“I ran because I got tired of seeing my patients being unable to afford their medications … all while seeing our member of Congress here in this building enriching himself,” said Rep.-elect Mitchell Berman, an emergency room nurse who beat Republican incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin.

Steil nearly doubled his net worth while in Congress to $1.9 million, according to an analysis by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit investigative news organization. Steil was the main sponsor of a recent U.S. House-passed stock trading ban bill.

Senate Democrats blocked that legislation, citing loopholes they said allowed members to continue owning stocks and excluded the president from restrictions. The bill was also attached to a voter ID measure.

Steil’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$2.1B of trades in 3 years

Members of Congress executed nearly 36,000 trades in the past three years, totaling over $2.1 billion, according to the anti-corruption and government reform advocacy groups Public Integrity Project and P Street, which both supported the press conference.

Nearly 60 incoming freshmen have signed a pledge with the Public Integrity Project, vowing to ban congressional stock trading, reject corporate political action money, abstain from lobbying after leaving Congress and overturn Citizens United, according to the advocacy organization.

And more than 50 newly elected Democrats sent a letter last week urging Democratic leadership to instate a rule on the first day of the 120th Congress banning members of the House from trading stocks.

Other incoming Democrats who spoke Tuesday included Reps.-elect Matt Little of Minnesota, Katy Padilla Stout of Texas, Will Lawrence of Michigan, Brad Lander of New York, Paige Cognetti of Pennsylvania, Cyril Jefferson of North Carolina, Zach Dembo of Kentucky and Lindsay James of Iowa.

Democrat Jake Johnson, D-Minn., also spoke, though The Associated Press has not officially called his race against incumbent Republican Rep. Brand Finstad.