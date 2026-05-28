Wednesday’s storm delivers dozens of lightning strikes

(Missoula Current) Wednesday night's light show spread far and wide across Missoula and the surrounding region. It also came with beneficial rain.

The National Weather Service in Missoula recorded 0.08 inches of rain over a 24-hour period into Thursday morning. That was in addition to the 0.28 inches that fell over Tuesday.

Wednesday evening's storm peppered the region with dozens of lighting strikes, according to Lightningmaps.org. Of those, only one strike hit within the city, that being the Northside just off Interstate 90.