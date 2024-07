(Missoula Current) A powerful storm plowed through Missoula and outlying areas late Wednesday night, downing trees and knocking out power across large areas of the city.

By morning, the Garden City looked more like a salad, as storm debris littered roadways and neighborhoods. Photos can be sent to news@missoulacurrent.com

A fallen tree sits on the corner of a Missoula home. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file)

Larchmont Golf Course remains closed after the storm downed dozens of trees on the course. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)

A Missoula police officer directs traffic on 39th Street in place of the signals. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)

A fallen tree damaged the roof on one southside home. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)

Power lines are down on 39th Street and a portion of the roadway is closed. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)

Larchmont Golf Course experienced significant tree loss during the storm. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)

Traffic crawls on Brooks Street without signals. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current)