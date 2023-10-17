Sun Country Airlines to start Missoula to Minneapolis flight

(Missoula Current) Sun Country Airlines will begin service in Missoula next summer with nonstop flights to Minneapolis, airport officials said Tuesday.

Sun County is a “low-cost” carrier based in Minnesota and will begin service at Missoula Montana Airport in June. Introductory one-way fares will likely range from $79 to $129.

“This growth in air service at MSO offers our community another convenient and affordable travel solution that caters to the diverse needs of our region,” Larry Anderson, chair of the Airport Authority, said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the airport advances on Phase 2 of the new passenger terminal, which is expected to open in 2025. With more room to park aircraft and accommodate passengers, the airport has been eyeing expanded service in recent months.

Sun Country is the first new carrier to enter the Missoula market since American Airlines arrived in 2019 with service to Dallas/Fort Worth.

Airport director Brian Ellestad said Sun Country will operate the Minneapolis route on Wednesday and Saturday through August. Tickets are now on sale, the airport said.

“It provides the community with a fantastic and flexible summer travel option,” airport officials said.