While late, Going-to-the-Sun Road now open in Glacier Park

In one of its latest openings ever, Going-to-the-Sun Road was officially cleared for visitors on Wednesday morning, Glacier National Park said.

Historically, Going-to-the-Sun-Road had late openings on July 13 in both 2011 due to snowpack and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those were the latest recordings of the road opening, other than its original opening on July 15, 1933.

“This year the late opening has been attributed to late winter weather, making it difficult for road crews to clear the road during continued avalanche danger,” the park said in a press release.

Vehicle reservations are needed to enter the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor at the West Glacier entrance, Camas entrance and Rising Sun checkpoint from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The park’s free shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will be operational this year under a first come-first served system.

