Katherine Auge

Imagine it: every Sunday 75 miles of streets shut down to cars in one of Latin America’s largest cities. 75 miles of car-free streets opened up to people for biking, walking, running, skating, fitness classes and recreation.

Ciclovía in Bogotá, Colombia dates back to the 1970s and inspired a global movement that challenges us to reframe how we think about one of our largest public spaces - the street. The wildly successful event draws one quarter of the City’s 8 million residents on a weekly basis and serves as the ultimate example of an open streets event emulated by communities big and small all over the globe. From Atlanta to Toronto to San Francisco, open streets programs have become part of the fabric of some of our favorite cities.

Missoula is proud to be part of this rich tradition of reframing one of our city’s largest public spaces – our streets! Join us for this year’s event which returns to downtown along Higgins Ave. and Beartracks Bridge, bringing the street to life on Sunday, September 20th from 12 to 4 p.m.

Sunday Streets Missoula has been fueling people powered streets since 2010 and quickly evolved into one of Missoula’s most-loved community events. Missoula In Motion, an agency dedicated to increasing the use of sustainable transportation, hosts Sunday Streets and emphasizes the event’s ability to influence our travel behavior. Providing a low stress environment to try biking, walking, scooting or rolling helps us see how easy it can be to get around without a car.

With this lens, local programs have rotated to different neighborhoods to highlight the bicycle and pedestrian facilities that make it safe and convenient to get from A to B on bike or foot. Serving different neighborhoods opens up the possibility to highlight Missoula’s extensive network of neighborhood greenways that connect residents to local businesses and community services. In addition to highlighting the walk- and bike-ability of our city, Sunday Streets also focuses on promoting health and wellness, supporting local businesses, and activating public space.

Sunday Streets is also an opportunity to envision how we can make our city streets even more accessible and safe for those who bike, walk, and roll. Missoula is pretty impressive for a small city, but there are plenty of opportunities for rethinking our infrastructure in ways that can make the decision to leave your car at home that much easier.

Our downtown area is no exception, and thankfully, the City of Missoula was recently awarded funding to bring some much-needed upgrades to our downtown streets via the Downtown Safety & Mobility (Downtown SAM) project. Enhancements like an ADA ramp from the Higgins Bridge down to Caras Park, dedicated bike facilities, and a restoration of two-way traffic on Front and Main streets will help make our downtown more welcoming and safe for all forms of transportation. With construction set to begin next year, this will be the last opportunity to host Sunday Streets downtown before the project gets underway.

All are invited to join this year’s celebration which will offer attendees of all ages and abilities a wide range of free activities like street curling, arts and crafts for kids, guitar lessons, skateboarding, bike polo and so much more. There is truly something for everyone with 50+ organizations signed up to participate! Free fitness classes on the bridge will feature Pilates by the Peak, strength with MontanaFit, Shine dance fitness, and yoga by Ritual.

Sunday Streets is a shining example of how rethinking our shared streets can bring myriad benefits, from healthier people to a more vibrant community. And there are other reasons to explore alternatives to driving, too. Maybe high gas prices have you seeking to reduce transportation costs, or you’re looking for ways to make sustainable travel choices part of your routine.

You’re in luck: Wednesday, September 30 is One Less Car day, sponsored by Missoula in Motion as part of this year’s Climate Solutions Week. Make your plan now for traveling sustainably on One Less Car day and who knows – it just might become a habit!

For more information about Sunday Streets Missoula and how you can get involved with the open streets movement visit SundayStreetsMissoula.org. or find Sunday Streets Missoula on Facebook.

This fall, join us in celebrating sustainable transportation, community connection, and a vision of a safe, accessible Missoula for all.

Katherine Auge is the TDM Manager with Missoula in Motion. Climate Smart Missoula brings these Climate Connections columns to you several times per month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.