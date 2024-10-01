Swan Valley conservation easement seeks Open Space Bond funds

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A conservation easement in the Swan Valley could become the next use of funding from the Open Space Bond if Missoula County commissioners approve the proposal this week.

Another easement – this one a large ranch – could follow soon after.

Kali Becker, the county's open lands project manager, said the Montana Lands Reliance is requesting funding to aid in the purchase of 150 acres located in the Swan Valley near Condon.

If approved, the Montana Lands Reliance would hold the easement.

“They're requesting up to $300,000 for the purchase of the conservation easement, which represents around 30% of the total cost of the easement,” said Becker. “The funding match is coming from in-kind contributions from the land donor.”

Becker said other funding would include grants while the Montana Lands Reliance would cover all transaction costs.

Conservation easements represent a voluntary legal agreement between the landowner and a land trust, such as the Montana Lands Reliance. Such easements place permanent protections on lands valued for their habitat and other natural features.

In recent years, other conservation easements have been secured in Missoula County. In 2022, the Vital Ground Foundation and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative secured an easement on 34 acres along the Clark Fork River near Clinton, ensuring the river crossing remains protected.

More recently, Missoula County approved a 122-acre conservation easement in the Grass Valley near Frenchtown. For the proposed Condon easement, Becker said the Open Lands Committee has already voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project and use of bond funding to help secure it.

Becker added that the Open Lands Committee is set to consider another easement. The Case Ranch project is headed by the Five Valley's Land Trust and may seek roughly $994,000 to conserve around 2,000 acres.