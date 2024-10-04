County approves funds to conserve Swan Valley habitat

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Calling it a unique opportunity that checked all the right boxes, Missoula County on Thursday approved spending $300,000 from the Open Space Bond to conserve a habit-rich property in the Swan Valley.

Located near Condon in prime grizzly habitat, the 150-acre parcel will add to the growing block of conservation easements in the area.

“Because of the diverse stand and forest types, there's a lot of different wildlife that takes advantage of it,” said Mark Schitlz with the Montana Land Reliance. “Some of it is dense forest with engelmann spruce and cottonwood. It provides cover for wildlife. It's undisturbed.”

Jeff and Carroll Stowell, who own the property, teamed up with the Montana Land Reliance to place the property into a conservation easement. Doing so protects the property in perpetuity, ensuring it won't be developed down the road.

Residents in the area said development pressure continues to growth and conserving the valley's vital habitat is a high priority.

According to Schiltz, the Montana Natural Heritage program identified 17 bird species of concern on the property. It also found Canada lynx, little brown miotis and Western pygmy shrew, all of which are listed.

The area is also home to wolves, wolverines and bears.

“The property is right in the center of all that activity. It's such an important wildlife property,” said Schitlz. “The Swan Valley is one of the most diverse ecosystems in Montana.”

The property recently appraised for $950,000 and when coupled with transaction costs of $54,000, the total price sits at roughly $1.1 million. Along with $300,000 from the Open Space Bond, other funding sources include $50,000 from the Heart of the Rockies and $200,000 from the Montana Lands Reliance, among others.

The Stowells are donating the roughly $360,000 that remains unfunded in the transaction. Schiltz added that the Montana Lands Reliance tapped a special fund to help aid in the acquisition.

“We have a fund called the Shrier Fund. It's a fund donated and established by a gentleman who wanted to protect biodiversity in western Montana. It's dedicated just to purchasing conservation easements on land with high biodiversity. The swan valley is off the charts with biodiversity.”

Four collared grizzly bears call the Swan Valley home. (Courtesy image) The path taken by four collared grizzly bears in the Swan Valley home. (Courtesy image) loading...

Schiltz said the property remains undeveloped, though it once served as a working forest. Glacier Creek bisects the parcel and includes a braided ecosystem providing rich riparian habitat. The property was last logged in 2014, though portions remain undisturbed.

“About 60% of the property is conifer forest. It's covered by western larch, ponderosa pine, lodgepole and some engelmann spruce. There's about three to five acres with large trees that weren't logged back in the day.”

The conservation easement withdraws the property from subdivision, though it does allow for timber management upon approval from the Montana Land Reliance.

“The landowner also reserves the option to have education or site uses of the property with the university and other educational institutions,” Schiltz said.