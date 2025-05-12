Tap Club on North Reserves sells to Town Pump

(Missoula Current) A still-new Missoula restaurant off North Reserve Street changed ownership over the weekend in a move that the founders say will bring new opportunities to the location.

The Club Restaurant & Tap House, which opened in late 2023 after years of renovations from the old Perkins, was recently purchased by Town Pump.

The later owns a number of gas stations and convenience stores across the state. The transition became official over the weekend.

“This transition represents an exciting new opportunity for the location and for the continued growth of the Missoula business community,” the owners said in a statement. “We are proud to have created a space where scratch-made food, great beer, and community came together.”

Founded by Bob Powell and Nick Alonzo, the Tap House offered several dozen beers on tap and homemade food. The owners said its currently employees were offered positions within the company at other locations.

“We remain committed to our staff and their continued success, and we thank them for the passion and service they brought to Tap Club every day,” the owners said. “We’re excited about what lies ahead—and we extend our best wishes to Town Pump as they bring their own vision to this space.”