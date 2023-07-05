TDS Telecom fills 12 positions in Missoula, looking for more

(Missoula Current) Missoula's newest telecommunications company recently hired 12 associates and continues to hire, the company said.

The new hires at TDS include five construction technicians and two field technicians. They also include a network specialist and a sales supervisor.

The Wisconsin-based telecommunications firm announced its plans to enter the Missoula market in 2021 and received a cable franchise from the city and county the following year. It opened its local warehouse in March.

With a base of operations set, the company has begun building its fiber network with plans to connect 35,000 homes and businesses in the greater Missoula area.

Along with Missoula, TDS is also building a fiber network in Helena, Butte, Great Falls, and Billings. TDS has completed its build project in several neighborhoods in Billings. Statewide, the investment represents around $160 million, the company has said.

TDS will deliver up to 8Gig symmetrical internet speeds for businesses and residents, along with a variety of phone and digital TV options.

Follow this link to explore open positions.