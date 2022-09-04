Tedeschi Trucks Band on a hot September night in Missoula

William Munoz

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are married, both as husband and wife and partners in one of the more successful blues rock bands in the county.

They formed Tedeschi Trucks Band in 2010 and have developed an enthusiastic following while to support their recordings.

This past April they announced they would be releasing “I Am The Moon,” which is 4 distinct albums including I. Crescent; II. Ascension; III. The Fall; and IV. Farewell.

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeshci. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Each are being release in successive months starting in June. This current tour, Wheels of Soul, also features Los Lobos, the rock band from East Los Angeles whose version of Richie Valens' La Bamba in 1987 rocketed them to fame.

The concert was opened by the Tedeschi Trucks Band long-time keyboard player Gabe Dixon, playing a set with his band. They were joined for a song each by Susan Tedeschi and then Derek Trucks.

Darek Trucks. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Susan Tedeshci. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)