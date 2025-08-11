Tedeschi Trucks Band plays Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) When Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks took the stage, an evening of virtuosic guitar playing began.

Each musician had bands of their own before joining them in 2007 as the Soul Stew Revival. Each is steeped in the Blues with Derek heavily influenced by Duane Allman (he joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1999). His musical style crosses multiple genres including blues, southern rock and jazz but also qawwali, which is a Pakistan-western India form and Latin music.

Susan has been influenced by Buddy Guy, Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well as Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Bob Dylan. Married in 2001, Susan and Derek brought their musical talents together in 2010 as the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Each time they have played in Montana, they sell out the venues and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater was no exception. In fact, there were many from out of state in the audience, evidence of a musical tourist.

The touring band is 12 members strong with backing vocals and a brass section adding to the full sound that perfectly complements Trucks raging guitar playing and Tedeschi’s powerful vocals. She has been compared to Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin, a combination that defies logic but in reality, is the best way to describe her presence.

Having two musicians with this high-level talent survive as a band is unusual. Having them perform in Missoula was a summer gem.

