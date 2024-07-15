Tester calls for investigation, Daines mourns with families

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs to investigate the attack Saturday against former President Donald Trump.

Trump was wounded and is recovering from the assassination attempt at a political rally in Pennsylvania. Two people were dead including the gunman, according to the Associated Press citing the Butler County District Attorney.

“I am appalled by this senseless act and am keeping those that were impacted in my prayers,” Tester said in the letter to the committee. “As our nation grieves and looks to unite in the face of this violence, your committee can play an important role in getting answers to how this tragedy happened.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said people shouldn’t feel unsafe at political rallies. The Secret Service “neutralized the shooter,” who is deceased, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

“Cindy and I join with millions of Americans in relief that President Trump is still alive after an assassin attempted to take his life. We also mourn with the families of the fallen at yesterday’s rally.

“No one, from our political candidates to innocent Americans should feel unsafe at our political rallies.”

Tester earlier said he would pray for Trump’s safety.

“I am appalled by the violence at the political rally in support of former President Trump,” Tester said. “There is absolutely no place for political violence in America and anyone found responsible for this needs to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In the letter Sunday calling for the investigation, Tester said people should be able to peacefully attend a political rally without fearing for their safety.

“What happened yesterday has no doubt shaken that belief, but our great nation has always responded to ugly events like this by coming together.

“Today and the weeks ahead should feel no different.”

Tester also said he believes the Senate committee should work with the Secret Service to help people understand how the shooting took place and to prevent similar violence.

“I appreciate the brave men and women in law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, that put their own lives at risk to protect former President Trump and attendees.

“They do important work every day, almost exclusively out of the eye of the public. I trust that your committee will work with them to provide oversight, accountability and piece together information so we can better understand how this event took place and what steps need to be taken to ensure something similar does not happen again.”