Intimate Top Hat venue caters to Dopapod’s blended rhythm

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Dopapod's goal is to make the world more interesting by creating music that, as keyboardist Eli Winderman has said, “...we hope we represent being yourself, being unique, and trying to do something new...”

The band brings a harmony in its music that is hypnotic in its blend of funk, rock and jazz all bound up in electronica. A song can last 20 or 30 minutes, allowing the audience to go on a collective sonic journey that is held together by an insistent drumbeat.

The journey allows the collective to experience primordial rythmns; slowly building a trance that gradually builds to a crescendo of energy that pulses through the audience, all influenced by lighting that creates the necessary atmosphere.

This experience is deeper in an intimate venue like the Top Hat and Dopapod's “...palindromic existence continues to conjure alchemy nearly fifteen years into their journey.”

Electronica trio, Yak Attack from Portland opened the show. They are gaining recognition for the use of live playing coupled with live loops. Later this month, iconic folk rock singer songwriter Ani DiFranco will play the Wilma.