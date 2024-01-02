Sleep through the New Year? Local bands greet 2024 at the Top Hat

William Munoz

The Top Hat brought two bands from Missoula together for an evening of music, dance and revelry to ring in the New Year.

The sold-out show included the psychedelic funk and fusion band Transcendental Express, along with DJ Mark Myriad & The Honey Horns.

As Myraid's first set was coming to an end, Transcendental Express' exquisite saxophone player Lhanna Writesel came on to join.

The collaboration of these two Missoula bands gave the Top Hat crowd more than their money's worth. It was a good way bring in the New Year. Both of these bands will be playing around town during 2024 and they're worth seeing.

Music fans ring in 2024 at the Top Hat in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Music fans ring in 2024 at the Top Hat in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music fans ring in 2024 at the Top Hat in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mark Myraid & The Honey Horns at Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Transcendental Express at the Top Hat on New Year's Eve. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)