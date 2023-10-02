Top Hat kicks off Groove Concert Series with Rootz Within

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Music is back at the Top Hat and a lot of it is free. The folks at Logjam Presents are bringing in locals, along with lesser-known bands on the weekends for their Groove Concert Series, which looks to showcase the vibrant music scene in our state.

The series kicked off with Rootz Within, a reggae band that formed while living in Hawaii but is currently based in Minnesota. Their music combines rock, funk and improvisations with the reggae foundation.

There is a feel of the islands both Carribean and Hawaiian. They are motivated to promote positivity and community through music, which with this band is delivered with catchy hooks and lyrics that come out of personal experience.

The song “Down the Rabbit Hole” came about when Jonah Bowe, lead singer and songwriter, fell ill battling infections and severe allergic reactions to medications. Cut off from touring, Bowe was forced to focus on writing lyrics.

Bowe said about the song, “It's about going through the toughest times that I've ever gone through in my life. I had massive health issues” (listen at this link

When times are difficult, we can't ignore it but we do have the choice to succumb to the pain or rise up and create a positive. The music makes it easier to be uplifted and find that positive.

This perhaps is the greatest blessing that reggae has given to the world of music. Rootz Within is on a path of spreading this positive message through their music.

Reggae has always been a joyous rhythm bringing lyrics about difficult times to a positive place.

This was the perfect band to begin the free Groove Concert Series. Between now and mid-December, the Top Hat will host 10 more shows including Bozeman's Americana bluegrass Cactus Cuts, Jacob Rountree, Mudlside Charley and Warpony.

