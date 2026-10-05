Trail projects planned at Woody Mountain, Dean Stone

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Trail projects proposed at two popular recreation sites near Missoula have both applied for funding and could see final approval in the coming weeks.

Kelsey Phillips, a recreation specialist for Missoula County, said one project proposed for Woody Mountain will include a quarter-mile lower loop near the West Riverside area and a half-mile trail leading to an overlook higher up the mountain.

The county has applied for roughly $62,000 from the Trails Bond Program to support the work, though a leash ordinance could be implemented to protect area wildlife.

“There are some bighorn sheep that hang out up there,” said Phillips. “If that became an issue, a spring closure could be on the table. We'll have to monitor that.”

The Five Valleys Land Trust also is seeking funding from the bond to help develop more than 12 miles of new trails on Mount Dean Stone.

The project includes 10 miles of trail connecting Miller Creek to existing trails in Pattee Canyon and two miles of looping trails to serve the growing Miller Creek neighborhood.

“It's basically trail development on Mount Dean Stone that will link down into Miller Creek and create an accessible loop up at the top,” said Nick Zanetos, the parks and land management leader for the county. “It also helps with some neighborhood style loops out of Miller Creek.”

Missoula County voters in 2014 approved a $42 million Parks and Trails Bond to fund recreational opportunities across the county. Of that, $3 million was set aside to fund trails.

To date, the funding has paid for a number of trails including those in Seeley Lake, the confluence at Rock Creek and the Clark Fork River, Milltown State Park and Butler Creek, among others.