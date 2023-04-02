Train derailment near Paradise under investigation

(Missoula Current) A train derailment Sunday near Paradise sent several rail cars toppling into the Clark Fork River, though the accident released no hazardous materials, according to Sanders County officials.

However, it was later reported that one car contained butane.

The county sheriff's office said it received reports of the 25-car derailment shortly after 9 a.m. near Quinn's Resort. Officials said the spill primarily contained organic materials such as clay, canned foods and beer.

"I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state's resources," Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a tweet.

The Governor's Office had not released an official statement as of Sunday night.

Both Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines also responded to the accident via Twitter, saying they were monitoring the situation and were in contact with both Sanders County officials and Burlington Norther-Santa Fe.

According to Quinn's general manager Denise Moreth, several river cabins were evacuated to alleviate any risk. She added that the resort is generally full and the derailment was “an inconvenience to the comfort and stay of their guests.”

Witnesses said around 20 westbound rail cars left the tracks, and several settled in the Clark Fork River. MRL said no injuries were reported and the accident is under investigation.

The accident comes one month after a train derailed in Ohio, released toxic vinyl chloride into the air. More recently, 22 rail cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup detailed in Minnesota.

In late 2021, an Amtrak train derailed in northern Montana, killing three. That accident as blamed on a bent track.

KPAX contributed to this story.