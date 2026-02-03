Viewpoint: No new truck stop in Bonner

I am writing to formally express my opposition to the proposed Bonner truck stop planned for our neighborhood across the road from the Bonner Town Pump.

I strongly believe that placing a 24/7 truck stop in West Riverside would deter families from wanting to live here. I know many mothers and fathers who are deeply uncomfortable with the idea of walking their children through or alongside a truck stop parking lot on their way to school or home. This type of development would fundamentally change the character of our neighborhood and make it a far less desirable place to raise a family.

I understand that the proposal is being tied to the need for a new wastewater treatment solution in the area. However, I disagree that a mega truck stop is an appropriate or acceptable solution. In my view, it introduces significant risks, including increased crime, concerns about sex trafficking, constant noise, heavy traffic, and overall safety issues — all of which disproportionately impact working-class and low-income residents.

In contrast, many residents feel this development would effectively push out an existing low-income, working-class community — people who already work long hours and contribute to Missoula County — by making the area undesirable and unaffordable over time.

While I support thoughtful development and recognize that growth can bring positive change, I do not believe that a 24-hour mega truck stop next to a historic residential neighborhood and school community is an appropriate form of development.

Because of the level of concern among residents, I started a petition to formally document community opposition.

Nonewbonnertruckstop.com

Please contact me at anytime, as I strongly believe this is a urgent matter.